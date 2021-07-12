Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for approximately 2.4% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.58.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $278.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $101.70 and a 1 year high of $297.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.94.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

