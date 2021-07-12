Seagen Inc. (NYSE:SGEN) CEO Sells $4,609,595.12 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NYSE:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.04, for a total transaction of $4,609,595.12.

SGEN stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.56. 3,340 shares of the company were exchanged.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.