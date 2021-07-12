Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of SELB opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. Research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1,387.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 115,828 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 43.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

