Semler Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:SMLR) CEO Sells $136,987.50 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $136,987.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total transaction of $136,975.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total transaction of $143,325.00.

Shares of NYSE SMLR traded up $4.10 on Monday, reaching $127.00. 9,726 shares of the company traded hands.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

