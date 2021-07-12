ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $585.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $585.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $587.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $611.54.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $566.37 on Friday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $390.84 and a one year high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.16, a PEG ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $500.76.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,487.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.