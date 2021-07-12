ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $67.26 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

