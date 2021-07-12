SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AIT opened at $89.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $107.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.