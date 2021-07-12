SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRO opened at $46.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

