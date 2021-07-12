SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $42,702,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $120.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Stepan has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

