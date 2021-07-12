SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 26,785 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTCT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 33,187 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,660,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $29.03 on Monday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.12, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.80.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

