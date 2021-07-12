Shenandoah Telecommunications (NYSE:SHEN) VP Thomas A. Whitaker Sells 6,627 Shares

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NYSE:SHEN) VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47.

Shares of NYSE:SHEN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 500,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,369. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

