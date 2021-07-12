Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAEYY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SAEYY opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

