Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.26% of Shopify worth $3,066,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,432.64.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,487.90. 42,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,750. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,290.67. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,587.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.99, a PEG ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

