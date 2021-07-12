Showcase Hits Market Cap of $448,712.78 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Showcase has traded up 23% against the dollar. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $448,712.78 and $184,979.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00115852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00161964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,694.33 or 1.00138367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.00963408 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

