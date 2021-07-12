Showcase Price Tops $0.0233 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $448,712.78 and $184,979.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00115852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00161964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,694.33 or 1.00138367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.00963408 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

