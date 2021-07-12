Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SXYAY. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sika has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00. Sika has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

