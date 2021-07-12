Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Holdings Lowered by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Silicom comprises about 6.5% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Silicom worth $17,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 27.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 389,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after buying an additional 84,279 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 20.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 193.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 90,941 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 2.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 92,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 74.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 33,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

SILC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of SILC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.18. 65 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.00 million, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.38. Silicom Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

