Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI) Stock Price Up 665.9%

Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) rose 665.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 747,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 731% from the average daily volume of 89,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07.

About Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI)

Sky Petroleum, Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania.

