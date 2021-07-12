Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

SMSI has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $270.66 million, a PE ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 944,951 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $4,817,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $3,474,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 377,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $1,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

