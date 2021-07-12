Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NYSE:SWBI) Insider Sells $214,489.52 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NYSE:SWBI) insider Robert J. Cicero sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $214,489.52.

SWBI stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 74,661 shares.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

