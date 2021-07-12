Sophia Randolph Sells 7,387 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALXO) insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $449,720.56.

Shares of ALXO stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 92,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,795. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

