SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Acquired by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 83,793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 391.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 46,715 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000.

NYSEARCA SLY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.32. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,572. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

