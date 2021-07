Spencer R. Berthelsen Sells 15,000 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:IONS) Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00.

NYSE:IONS traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $37.29. 961,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,097. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

