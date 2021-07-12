Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,997,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Spotify Technology worth $3,482,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,974.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,573,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.17.

Spotify Technology stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.55. 15,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.58. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $211.10 and a 12 month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

