Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 4,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $302,920.00.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00.

Shares of SPT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.22. 348,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,229. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $95.75.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

