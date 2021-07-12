SRS Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000. ACV Auctions comprises approximately 0.0% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.12. 990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

