SRS Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 123.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. Upwork makes up about 1.7% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Upwork worth $109,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 301.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,499. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.13 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.26.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

