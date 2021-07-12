STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.60.

STAA stock opened at $143.22 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $161.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.03 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,483 shares of company stock valued at $72,171,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

