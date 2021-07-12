Stamina Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Stamina Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,000 shares during the quarter. Celsius makes up 1.3% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Celsius by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 305.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Celsius by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $72.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.60 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 over the last three months. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

