Step Finance (STEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $805,999.56

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $805,999.56 and $830,198.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00045073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00112025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00159482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,060.06 or 1.00115652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.21 or 0.00960597 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.