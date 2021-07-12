Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Shares of SCL stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.28.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $42,702,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

