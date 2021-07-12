Stephens Inc. AR Buys 361 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 35,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,032 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $82.70 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

