Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.04 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $47.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.