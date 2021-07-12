Stephens Inc. AR Has $800,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $311.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $174.50 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

