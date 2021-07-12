Stephens Inc. AR Has $982,000 Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after buying an additional 929,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $39,222,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blackbaud by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,507,000 after acquiring an additional 306,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $21,113,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $75.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.95. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $259,627.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,176.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

