Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ANSYS by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in ANSYS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,467 shares of company stock worth $1,616,178 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSS opened at $353.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.08 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.