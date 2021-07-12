Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,590 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,529 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $69.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on BUD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

