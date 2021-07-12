Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 191.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,405 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.90. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

