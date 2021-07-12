Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 150,582 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 89,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 557,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,070,000 after acquiring an additional 44,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

