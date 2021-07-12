Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 863,580 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In related news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN opened at $36.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.