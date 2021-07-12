Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of Central Securities worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter worth $270,000. 11.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $42.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81. Central Securities Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $42.67.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

