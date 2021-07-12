Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) Director Mike C. Smith Sells 20,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00.
Shares of SFIX stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,141 shares.
About Stitch Fix
