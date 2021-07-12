Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 326 ($4.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of STCK opened at GBX 259 ($3.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £518 million and a P/E ratio of 18.24. Stock Spirits Group has a one year low of GBX 190.20 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 306.65 ($4.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 269.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a €0.03 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Stock Spirits Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

