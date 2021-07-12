Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar Sells 36,000 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NYSE:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NYSE:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $767,520.00.

Shares of SUMO stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $21.92. 50,326 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

