Summit Redstone Begins Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Equities researchers at Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Summit Redstone’s price target indicates a potential downside of 39.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PATH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH traded down $2.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.59. 70,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26. UiPath has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,073,766.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,040,866 shares of company stock worth $282,720,204.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

