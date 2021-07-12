Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,648.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 663,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 47,588 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $5,956,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,186,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $482,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,568 shares of company stock worth $8,336,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $22.38 on Monday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -14.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.58.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

