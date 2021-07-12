Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 1,648.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of Sumo Logic worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 296.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 47,588 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,956,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUMO opened at $22.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -14.82.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $72,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $67,518.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,568 shares of company stock worth $8,336,702 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

