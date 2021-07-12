Sumo Logic, Inc. (NYSE:SUMO) General Counsel Sells $56,918.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NYSE:SUMO) General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $56,918.00.
Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.82. 1,701,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,565. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.
About Sumo Logic
