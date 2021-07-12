Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Trading 3.2% Higher

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.48 and last traded at $23.10. 9,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,546,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,117,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,568 shares of company stock worth $8,336,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $527,098,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,274 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $46,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 846,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 686,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

