Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,402,053,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $75,975,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,383,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,996,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,519,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

